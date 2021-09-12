Apple AirTags have received a rare Amazon discount, score a 4-pack at $95

Amazon is now offering one of the very first discounts on Apple’s recent AirTags, with a 4-pack dropping down to $94.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $29 each, or $99 for the package, today’s offer is quite the rare chance to save and still one of the only price cuts in any capacity since launching back in April. Expanding the Find My network with Apple’s first item finders, AirTags leveage a U1 chip in order to deliver precision finding when paired with an iPhone 12. Ideal for adding to your keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on, each one sports a replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For those who don’t need four of the Apple item finders, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. While you’ll find all of the best AirTag cases in our master roundup right here, don’t forget to go check out this rare price cut on Apple’s in-house Leather Loop at $32.

And speaking of rare Apple discounts, this morning saw a pair of new all-time lows go live on its iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini handsets. With as much as $299 in savings to be had, you can lock-in pre-paid discounts ahead of the iPhone 13 launch next week.

More on Apple AirTags:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models)

