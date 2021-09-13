Beats Studio Buds see 26% cert. refurb discount to best price yet of $110

Woot is now offering the Beats Studio Buds in certified refurbished condition for $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $150 for a new condition pair at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the best price to date with over 26% in savings to be had. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen in the past was $130. As the latest workout-friendly offerings to join the Beats stable, its new Studio Buds arrive with the added perk of active noise cancellation to complement the IPX4 water-resistant design. There’s also Hey Siri support which is joined by up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the USB-C charging case. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,500 customers. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $39 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 19,000 customers.

But then don’t forget that this past weekend saw a pretty notable discount go live on AirPods Pro. Returning to the best price of the year, you can score the ANC-enabled earbuds with Spatial Audio and more at $180.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback.

