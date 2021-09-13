Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i5/i7 Galaxy Book Pros see new all-time lows from $825

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro i5/8GB/512GB for $824.99 shipped. Typically going for $1,100, that slashes an impressive 25% off and sets a new all-time low at $125 under our previous mention. Also available is the i7/16GB/512GB model for $1,099.99, which marks another new all-time low down from $1,300. Sporting a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, the new Galaxy Book Pro boasts 20-hour battery life, Windows 10 OS, and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. It’s powered by an 11th Generation Intel Evo processor, so you know this laptop is ready to handle anything at work, school, or enjoying some streaming and surfing at home. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars, but you can take a peek at our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Moving from the professional to the game-ready, HP’s Pavilion 15-inch laptop is a popular choice for $740. It features a 9th Generation i5 Intel chip for speeds up to 4.1GHz, as well as 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Unfortunately, you won’t find an AMOLED display or Wi-Fi 6E here, but the 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge screen is backed by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for a more gaming-centric design. Over 800 satisfied customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars.

Not interested in a PC at all? Well thankfully, we’re currently tracking a solid $149 discount on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro as well. Aside from sporting the coveted Apple chip, this 13-inch MacBook comes back by 17-hour battery life, dual Thunderbolt ports, and 256GB of storage for one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen.

