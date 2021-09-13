Control outdoor holiday lighting with Etekcity’s Alexa-ready smart dual outlet at $20 (23% off)

Amazon is now offering the Etekcity ESO15-TB Outdoor Smart Plug WiFi Outlet for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $26 or $27 at Amazon these days, this is at least 23% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect option for automating outdoor Halloween decorations, holiday lighting, and just about anything that requires power around your property, this is a smart Wi-Fi plug with a pair of outlets ready to handle the cold and wet winter months (IPX4 waterproofing). Alexa and Google Assistant-ready, you can control anything plugged in with your smartphone or your voice including scheduling, sunset/sunrise timers, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

A solid lower-cost alternative is the BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet. This one currently sells for $18 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. While not a whole lot less pricey than today’s lead deal, this provides three outlets in a single unit as opposed to the dual setup above.

You’ll also want to swing by our latest TP-Link Kasa smart home roundup for deals starting from $12. There, you’ll find price drops on outdoor plugs, light bulbs, smart power switches, and much more, all of which with no smart home hub-required.

Plus, there are additional deals waiting in our smart home hub including Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks and more right here.

More on the Etekcity Outdoor Smart Plug WiFi Outlet:

Voice & Remote Control: Control devices from your smartphone or through voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant with a one-time easy setup. Compatible with iFTTT. NOTE: A secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network is required

Dual Outlet Design: Enjoy customizable control over each individual socket through the VeSync app. Its power rating of 15A/1800W means 2 appliances can be used at once—ideal for holiday string lights, fountains, pool pumps, and more

