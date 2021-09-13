Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks are down to Amazon lows from $199

Amazon now offers the Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock for $300.96 shipped. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at the very first discount to date on the premium front door upgrade, as well as a new all-time low at $28 off. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 210 customers. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with more affordable, yet equally-stylish offering for the front door, Level Bolt is also on sale today, too. Down to $199 at Amazon, this one provides similar HomeKit functionality as the lead deal, just with a unique invisible design. You’d normally pay $229, with today’s offer matching the all-time low. Alongside the aforementioned Siri support, there’s also integration with Ring, the smartphone app, and using an old school key. Rated 4/5 stars from 400 customers and we found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts for growing your setup. Ranging from LIFX bulbs that mimic the sun’s color temperature throughout the day to Blink cameras and more, you’ll want to check out all of the discounts now that a new week is underway right here.

Level Touch HomeKit Smart Lock features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

