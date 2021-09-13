KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender is down to a new low of $136 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender for $135.98 shipped. Down from $183, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Being wireless, you won’t have to worry about finding an open outlet on the counter to use it. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery that you just plug in to recharge whenever it dies, but you’ll be able to blend around 25 bowls of soup on a full charge. There’s an 8-inch blending arm with 4-point blade system, whisk attachment, and more included with your purchase today. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.
If brand doesn’t matter to you, the Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer is $20 Prime shipped. While it’s not cordless or made by KitchenAid, this is still a well-known brand to consider if you’re on a tighter budget. It’ll still work great for baking cakes, whisking eggs, and more.
For other kitchen-focused deals, you’ll want to check out our home goods guide. There, you’ll find a 10-quart air fryer oven with rotisserie that’s made to feed the whole family for $60, which is quite the savings from $130. Also, don’t forget that Cuisinart’s Alfrescamore Pizza Stone is down to $8 right now, which is a massive discount of 64%.
More on the KitchenAid Hand Blender:
- Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery delivers optimal runtime and performance. Battery Indicator Light signals when it is time to charge the battery.
- Easy to charge with convenient charger included, which works on all products across the suite. Charge from empty to full in 2 hours or less. With a quick charge of 20 minutes make a Triple Berry smoothie or Tomato Basil Soup.* *Based on 16 oz. smoothie or 44 oz.soup, when following recommended battery maintenance.
- Removable 8″ Blending Arm with a 4-point Stainless Steel blade design efficiently blends ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and so much more. Protect your cookware with the included U.S. patent-pending removable pan guard.
