KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender is down to a new low of $136 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender for $135.98 shipped. Down from $183, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Being wireless, you won’t have to worry about finding an open outlet on the counter to use it. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery that you just plug in to recharge whenever it dies, but you’ll be able to blend around 25 bowls of soup on a full charge. There’s an 8-inch blending arm with 4-point blade system, whisk attachment, and more included with your purchase today. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If brand doesn’t matter to you, the Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer is $20 Prime shipped. While it’s not cordless or made by KitchenAid, this is still a well-known brand to consider if you’re on a tighter budget. It’ll still work great for baking cakes, whisking eggs, and more.

For other kitchen-focused deals, you’ll want to check out our home goods guide. There, you’ll find a 10-quart air fryer oven with rotisserie that’s made to feed the whole family for $60, which is quite the savings from $130. Also, don’t forget that Cuisinart’s Alfrescamore Pizza Stone is down to $8 right now, which is a massive discount of 64%.

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery delivers optimal runtime and performance. Battery Indicator Light signals when it is time to charge the battery.

Easy to charge with convenient charger included, which works on all products across the suite. Charge from empty to full in 2 hours or less. With a quick charge of 20 minutes make a Triple Berry smoothie or Tomato Basil Soup.* *Based on 16 oz. smoothie or 44 oz.soup, when following recommended battery maintenance.

Removable 8″ Blending Arm with a 4-point Stainless Steel blade design efficiently blends ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and so much more. Protect your cookware with the included U.S. patent-pending removable pan guard.

