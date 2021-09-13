This 10-qt. air fryer oven with rotisserie feeds the whole fam for $60 (Reg. $130) + more from $50

-
Home GoodsBest BuyInsignia
$70 off $50+

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy these days, this is as much as $70 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is also a comparable and far less expensive option than an Instant Pot or Ninja machine, for comparison’s sake. It is a multi-function countertop oven that features the ability to double as both a countertop rotisserie cooker and an air fryer with 10 built-in smart programs for one-touch cooking jobs including “toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake,” and more. You’ll also find adjustable temperature options, an integrated timer, and included dishwasher-safe accessories (a pair of cooking racks, a drip tray, and rotisserie gear). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,600 Best Buy customers. More details and air fryer deals below.  

More air fryer/cooker deals:

First check out this deal on Cuisinart’s Alfrescamore Pizza Stone, then dive into our home goods guide for even more cooking gear deals and essentials. You’ll also find this morning’s 23andMe ancestry DNA kit offers as well as MANGROOMER’s ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit, and this deal on Brim’s 19 bar espresso maker, just to name a few. 

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DJI’s Pocket 2 4K gimbal camera and Wide Angle Le...
Cuisinart’s Alfrescamore Pizza Stone is a must-ha...
MANGROOMER’s ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits A...
23andMe ancestry DNA kits now up to 50% off with deals ...
Take a stab at new flavors with this highly-rated kitch...
Take a load off with this versatile sofa at $205.50 shi...
Brim’s 19 bar espresso maker falls to Amazon low ...
Have this highly-rated 4-drawer dresser shipped to your...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer Oven packs 10-quarts of flavor at new low of $105

$105 Learn More
47% off

Amazon takes up to 47% off Govee smart lights, plugs, and more with pricing from $7

From $7 Learn More
23% off

Control outdoor holiday lighting with Etekcity’s Alexa-ready smart dual outlet at $20 (23% off)

$20 Learn More
$50 off

DJI’s Pocket 2 4K gimbal camera and Wide Angle Lens sees $50 price drop to $350 shipped

$350 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 13, 2021 – iPhone 12 Pro Max $299 off, AirPods Pro $180, more

Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US price drops could be inbound

New low

Your desk setup deserves AZIO’s retro Bluetooth typewriter-style mechanical keyboard from $171

$171 Learn More
Amazon lows

Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks are down to Amazon lows from $199

From $199 Learn More