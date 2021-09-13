This 10-qt. air fryer oven with rotisserie feeds the whole fam for $60 (Reg. $130) + more from $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy these days, this is as much as $70 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This is also a comparable and far less expensive option than an Instant Pot or Ninja machine, for comparison’s sake. It is a multi-function countertop oven that features the ability to double as both a countertop rotisserie cooker and an air fryer with 10 built-in smart programs for one-touch cooking jobs including “toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake,” and more. You’ll also find adjustable temperature options, an integrated timer, and included dishwasher-safe accessories (a pair of cooking racks, a drip tray, and rotisserie gear). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,600 Best Buy customers. More details and air fryer deals below.

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like.

