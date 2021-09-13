Cuisinart’s Alfrescamore Pizza Stone is a must-have for grilling and more at low of $8 (Save 64%)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Alfrescamore Pizza Grilling Stone for $8.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Walmart. Down from its normal going rate of up to $23 over the past few months, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never used a pizza stone, well, your world is about to change. My wife and I recently picked one up and it’s allowed us to make restaurant-quality pizza with a stone-fired taste on our gas grill. You can use it for cooking other things as well, and it’s also compatible with use in the oven too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 happy at-home cooks. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this pizza cutter on Amazon. Coming in at $6, it’s a low-cost way to slice up your freshly-cooked pie before serving it to family or guests. Coming in at such a budget-focused price, you’ll be getting a dishwasher-safe cutting device here, alongside a lifetime warranty from the company.

Something that goes great with pizza is freshly-pressed garlic. Whether you’re making pizza sauce or just a topping, KitchenAid’s Classic Garlic Press is a must-have kitchen tool. Right now it’s 31% off, coming in at just $9 on Amazon. This deal likely won’t last long, so you’ll want to consider picking it up sooner rather than later if it interests you.

More on the Cuisinart Pizza Stone:

13″ DIAMETER: At 13″, this pizza stone will allow you to make a variety of different size pizzas. You can use this stone whether you want to make a pizza for the whole family or your own personal pie.

CORDIERITE STONE COMPOSITION: Cordierite is a durable stone-like material that will not crack in extreme heat or cold, and resists thermal shock and high heat better than ceramic.

PERFECT FOR ANY BAKED GOOD: Besides baking pizza, the grilling stone is perfect for baking calzones, breads, and desserts.

