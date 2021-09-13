Cuisinart’s Alfrescamore Pizza Stone is a must-have for grilling and more at low of $8 (Save 64%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalmartCuisinart
64% off $8

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Alfrescamore Pizza Grilling Stone for $8.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Walmart. Down from its normal going rate of up to $23 over the past few months, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never used a pizza stone, well, your world is about to change. My wife and I recently picked one up and it’s allowed us to make restaurant-quality pizza with a stone-fired taste on our gas grill. You can use it for cooking other things as well, and it’s also compatible with use in the oven too. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 happy at-home cooks. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this pizza cutter on Amazon. Coming in at $6, it’s a low-cost way to slice up your freshly-cooked pie before serving it to family or guests. Coming in at such a budget-focused price, you’ll be getting a dishwasher-safe cutting device here, alongside a lifetime warranty from the company.

Something that goes great with pizza is freshly-pressed garlic. Whether you’re making pizza sauce or just a topping, KitchenAid’s Classic Garlic Press is a must-have kitchen tool. Right now it’s 31% off, coming in at just $9 on Amazon. This deal likely won’t last long, so you’ll want to consider picking it up sooner rather than later if it interests you.

More on the Cuisinart Pizza Stone:

  • 13″ DIAMETER: At 13″, this pizza stone will allow you to make a variety of different size pizzas. You can use this stone whether you want to make a pizza for the whole family or your own personal pie.
  • CORDIERITE STONE COMPOSITION: Cordierite is a durable stone-like material that will not crack in extreme heat or cold, and resists thermal shock and high heat better than ceramic.
  • PERFECT FOR ANY BAKED GOOD: Besides baking pizza, the grilling stone is perfect for baking calzones, breads, and desserts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart Cuisinart

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This 10-qt. air fryer oven with rotisserie feeds the wh...
Your desk setup deserves AZIO’s retro Bluetooth t...
Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks are ...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 45W USB-C GaN Charger $2...
Amazon tablet deals start from $40: All-new Fire HD 10,...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $28, Lit...
MANGROOMER’s ULTIMATE PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits A...
Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter sees fi...
Show More Comments

Related

$50 off

DJI’s Pocket 2 4K gimbal camera and Wide Angle Lens sees $50 price drop to $350 shipped

$350 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 13, 2021 – iPhone 12 Pro Max $299 off, AirPods Pro $180, more

$70 off

This 10-qt. air fryer oven with rotisserie feeds the whole fam for $60 (Reg. $130) + more from $50

$50+ Learn More

Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US price drops could be inbound

New low

Your desk setup deserves AZIO’s retro Bluetooth typewriter-style mechanical keyboard from $171

$171 Learn More
Amazon lows

Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks are down to Amazon lows from $199

From $199 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 45W USB-C GaN Charger $21 (Save 30%), more

From $3 Learn More
40% off

Amazon tablet deals start from $40: All-new Fire HD 10, kids’ models, more up to 40% off

From $40 Learn More