Microsoft’s Arc Mouse is made for OTG working at a low of $48, more from $30

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Arc Mouse for $47.99 shipped. Normally $60 or so at Amazon, and up to $80 other places, it’s on sale for $55 right now at Best Buy and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse is perfect for the on-the-go worker who values compact travel setups over all else. It’s ultra-slim, lightweight, and wireless to give a seamless experience anywhere you go. There’s a full scroll plane that lets you go both vertical and horizontal, something other mice in this price point just can’t match up with. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse at $29.99 shipped. Down from $40 or more, this mouse is currently matching the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. While not quite as compact as the Arc above, this mouse is much more ergonomic overall. It’s designed for longer computer sessions at a desk rather than on-the-go work. It’s Bluetooth wireless, and features three programmable buttons as well for a unique and custom experience. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Note: Shipping is currently delayed until the end of September.

Further upgrade your setup with AZIO’s retro typewriter-style Bluetooth keyboard for Mac. It delivers a clicky typing experience in a unique package, ready to step up any home office’s decor. Right now it’s on sale from $171, marking new lows all around, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look for more details.

More on the Microsoft Arc Mouse:

Ultra-slim and lightweight.

Snaps flat and slips easily into a pocket or bag.

Optimized design for the most natural interaction.

Innovative full scroll plane lets you scroll both vertically and horizontally.

Enjoy precise tracking, with optimized left and right click.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!