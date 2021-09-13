Your desk setup deserves AZIO’s retro Bluetooth typewriter-style mechanical keyboard from $171

Amazon is offering the AZIO Retro Compact Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for Mac in Posh for $171.10 shipped. Also available in Elwood at $189.99. With a normal going rate of $220, our last mention was $196, the previous best price for any color was $195 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked all around. This keyboard features a vintage typewriter-style keyboard with modern features to your desk setup. The backlit mechanical keys are clicky, which helps further push the typewriter aesthetic. Plus, the keyboard frame is forged from aluminum and is plated with a chrome/satin finish with a posh wood top for added style. It works with both Windows and macOS over either Bluetooth or wired USB, for a variety of setup options. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Windows users could instead opt for the AZIO Retro Wired USB Mechanical Keyboard for $95 on Amazon. Sure, it’s not Bluetooth and it doesn’t come with macOS keys. However, it still delivers a clicky typing experience in a retro design, which might be just what your desk needs.

There are quite a few other ways to upgrade your desk, there’s a slew of other discounts to check out right now. Notably, Beats Studio Buds are down to $110 from its $150 normal going rate. Plus, the latest M1 MacBook Pro is on sale for $149 off, alongside AirPods Pro at $180.

More on the AZIO Compact Mechanical Keyboard:

A classic reborn : design originated by VINTAGE typewriters and crafted with ultramodern features, the Azio Retro Classic is the perfect amalgam of past, present, and future.

Genuine & luxurious : GENUINE LEATHER or wood top plate. Leather reflects taste, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness while emitting a unique charm that inspires.

Tactile. Clicky. BACKLIT : the backlit mechanical keys are tuned to be tactile and “clicky”, reminiscent of vintage typewriters.

