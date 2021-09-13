Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD at 3,500MB/s now $250 (Reg. $330+), more from $80

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $249.99 shipped. originally $500 and now carrying a $330 regular price at Best Buy where it is also on sale for $250, today’s deal is around $80 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A great option to build your new machine around or to replace an aging internal boot drive, for example, this one can move data at up to 3,500MB/s with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard that “automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.” Alongside V-NAND tech, this is an NVMe M.2 drive that’s ideal for “tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K and 3D content designers,” and more. Ships with a 5-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

A more affordable option in the 2TB M.2 category is the PNY XLR8 CS3030 SSD at $226 shipped. This is one features very similar specs and transfer speeds with a slightly more digestible price tag and a 4+ star rating from thousands. Just make sure you check out some of the light discounts we are tracking on the smaller capacity 970 EVO Plus models below as well.

More Samsung SSD price drops:

We are also still seeing some great deals on the SK Hynix internal SSDs right here with deals starting from $60. Just be sure to check out the new pocket-sized Kingston XS2000 SSD and CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe models as well.

More on the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD:

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers

BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read. Operating Temperature-0 – 70 ℃ Operating Temperature

