SK hynix 3,500MB/s Gold NVMe M.2 SSDs now starting from $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $275)

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its 1TB Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $114.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $134, this is the lowest price we can find and among the more affordable 1TB M.2 solutions out there from a trusted brand. This one can move data at up to 3,500MB/s, making for a great upgrade to your sluggish internal boot drive or when building out a new machine. Shipping with a 5-year warranty, it makes use of “SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology” as well as running “extremely cool while being primed for performance.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers, you’ll find the other capacity models marked down below as well. 

More SK hynix internal SSD deals:

The SSD deal don’t stop there though. We are also tracking host of the speedy PNY XLR8 M.2 NVMe SSDs from $140 right here as well as Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe models starting from $80 and more here. Then swing our PC gaming guide for additional offers including the Intel Gamer Days discounts and the latest Razer sale with deep deals on keyboards, laptops, webcams, and more

More on the SK hynix 1TB Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2:

  • Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
  • Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance
  • 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
  • Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

