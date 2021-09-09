CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs brings up to 4TB of 7.1GB/s storage to your gaming setup

Today, CORSAIR introduced an upgraded line of its NVMe SSDs with the MP600 PRO XT. Featuring PCIe 4.0 technology and the latest 3D TLC NAND storage, you’ll find that the MP600 PRO XT can deliver up to 7.1GB/s (7100MB/s) speeds, as well as 4TB of storage on a single drive. That comes from the high-density design NAND design, allowing CORSAIR to pack more storage on a single chip. So, what all do these drives offer, and how can you get one? Let’s take a closer look below.

CORSAIR’s latest NVMe SSDs brings faster-than-7GB/s transfer speeds to life

Until now, NVMe drives have been locked to a 7GB/s transfer rate. Well, CORSAIR broke the mold by improving its cooling performance to eke out an additional 100MB/s transfer speeds, taking things up a level to 7.1GB/s. While 100MB/s might not sound like much, it’s an additional 1GB per 10 seconds, which means you’ll move 6GB more data per minute. That’s a pretty big improvement and is well worth taking into consideration whenever you’re shopping for your next SSD.

CORSAIR still continues to find a way to stuff 4TB of storage on a single PCIe 4.0 SSD

A few brands do it, but not many. 4TB of NVMe storage is crazy, considering how fast it is. Just a few years ago, we were limited to 500MB/s transfer rates and around 1 to 2TB of overall storage. Now? We have 7.1GB/s speeds and 4TB of storage in the size of a stick of RAM. It’s honestly insane and is one of the reasons that newer games can run at such high resolutions even on older hardware these days.

Give your PC the upgrade it deserves without breaking the bank

CORSAIR’s latest MP600 PRO XT NVMe SSDs start at $200 direct and $210 on Amazon, going up to over $1,000 depending on how much storage you’re looking for. Considering this is essentially the fastest NVMe drive on the market, $200 for 1TB of storage is a fairly good deal, all things considered.

9to5Toys’ take

I’m constantly blown away at how fast we’re progressing with computer components. When NVMe drives were first introduced, I thought, “There’s no way that can make a real-world difference — 500MB/s is fast enough.” Well, I was wrong, and my PC now boots in under five seconds, and that’s on a slower drive than CORSAIR’s latest. I can’t wait to see what companies come up with next, as the computer industry shows no sign of slowing down.

