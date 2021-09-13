Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G sees one of its very first discounts at $200 off

-
Save now $200 off

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,599.99 shipped. Having just launched last month with an $1,800 price tag, today’s offer slashes $200 off in order to mark only the second notable discount to date and lowest outside of a temporary flash sale once before. As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. Over 160 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

We’ve found that a must-have add-on to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s S Pen case, which arrives with added protection alongside the stylus. While $80 is on the higher-end for an accessory package, our hands-on review should fill you in on why this is an essential add-on to your new folding smartphone.

If you’d prefer to go the route of Samsung’s more compact folding smartphone, you can still save up to $400 on the all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Delivering a notable pre-paid discount to the best price yet, this ongoing offer arrives on the other new foldable from Samsung. This one packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen that unfurls like a classic flip phone, just with more modern internals like a Snapdragon 888.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen. Work and play in any light with a high-contrast ratio and an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate on the main screen, plus intuitive blue light management that automatically adjusts based on the time of day.

