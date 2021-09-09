Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees up to $400 discount from $600

Boost Mobile is currently offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Folding Android Smartphone for $599.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, today’s offer amounts to $400 in savings while undercutting the best pre-orders out there by $200 to mark the best opportunity to score Samsung’s latest folding handset without paying full price. No trade-in is required, and the handset can be fully unlocked after a year on the pre-paid service. Also available at Best Buy with activation on T-Mobile for $699.99, taking $300 off the going rate.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to protect your new handset and its novel folding design, using a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $40 is a pretty smart idea. The two-piece construction uses a foam padding and TPU hybird design for some added protection to help defend against knocks and drops.

Though if you want to go with the latest Samsung handsets that don’t fold, there’s still $223 in savings to be had on the Galaxy S21 lineup. Headlined by the flagship S21 Ultra, we’re tracking the second-best prices to date across the collection. That’s alongside all of the best app and game deals for your device right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating

