VIZIO’s room-filling 5.1.4-Ch. sound system returns to Amazon low at $350 (Save $250)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound System for $349.99 shipped. Down from $600, today’s deal saves $250 and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. VIZIO’s sound bar delivers a room-filling 5.1.4-channel audio experience to your home theater. This comes from Dolby Atmos technology that allows you to hear sounds from above as well as in front and behind. There’s a 6-inch woofer, as well, which adds to the depth of audio presented here, making you feel like you’re sitting in the theater without ever leaving home. VIZIO also built Chromecast into this sound bar should you want to listen to music throughout the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re wanting to take full advantage of Dolby Atmos 5.1.4-channel audio, then you’ll need to run your home theater system off of HDMI ARC. This cable features 8K capabilities and eARC support, readying your home theater for the latest technology around. It’s more than what you’ll need for today’s lead deal, but at $20, it’s hard to argue with the added value of future-proofing your cabling.

For a more premium home theater experience, Did you see the new Bose Smart Soundbar 900? It features Dolby Atmos, AirPlay 2, and even PhaseGuide technology to your home theater. PhaseGuide simulates audio from the left and right sides of your room, similar to how Atmos does height simulation, for a more room-filling experience.

VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.4-Ch. Sound System features:

  • Premium home theater sound system featuring Dolby Atmos multi-dimensional audio technology
  • Delivers a complete ten-channel surround sound system right out of the box, with every component included
  • Experience a truly immersive surround sound experience with four dedicated upward-firing height speakers

