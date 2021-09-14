New Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup brings wild designs to Apple’s latest handset

Apple has officially unveiled its new handsets and the latest Case-Mate iPhone 13 cases are starting to roll out now. Once again bringing its vibrant patterns and colorways to the mix, the new Case-Mate lineup covers all of the new iPhone 13 models with MagSafe options, semi-clear covers to show off your color of choice, and much more. Head below to take a closer look at the brand’s latest designs and styles starting from $40.

Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup

Case-Mate iPhone 13 cases once again tap into the brand’s penchant for wild colorways and designs to stand out from the sea of flat color on Amazon and elsewhere. This year’s collection once again starts at $40 and is already available right now.

Read on for a breakdown of the flagship models in the new Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup:

Case-Mate MagSafe Twinkle Stardust $50

The “twinkle” effect is sure to catch everyone’s eye. For those who want a little more of that everyday sparkle, our best-selling Twinkle case is the one for you! Our latest edition comes with built-in MagSafe technology to snap your case securely to your device and make MagSafe wireless charging a breeze.

Case-Mate MagSafe Soap Bubble $50

Bubbles, bubbles everywhere. This Instagram darling is sure to be a favorite. Our Soap Bubble case features a swirled iridescent printed pattern that mesmerizes and changes colors at every angle…just like a soap bubble! The holographic effect is one of a kind and gives your cases a different effect depending on the lighting of your surroundings. Our latest edition comes with built-in MagSafe technology to snap your case securely to your device and make MagSafe wireless charging a breeze.

Case-Mate Tough Print – Cute as Dumpling $40

Give your phone the trendy update it deserves with Tough Prints! Choose from a variety of different fashion prints that perfectly match your vibe. The Tough Prints collection is backed with 10-foot drop protection and anti-scratch protection to keep your device styling safely.

Case-Mate Twinkle Stardust w/ Micropel $40

The “twinkle” effect is sure to catch everyone’s eye. For those who want a little more of that everyday sparkle, our best-selling Twinkle case is the one for you! Equipped with MicroPel® protection, rest assured your case is automatically set up for ultimate hygiene.

Case-Mate Soap Bubble w/ Micropel $40

Everyone loves bubbles! Get captivated by our update to the classic design. The swirled Iridescent printed pattern mesmerizes and changes colors at every angle. . . just like a Soap Bubble! The holographic effect is one of a kind and gives your cases a different effect depending on the lighting of your surroundings.

Case-Mate Twinkle Ombre w/ Micropel $40

Let your device shine through while adding a little Twinkle! Twinkle Ombre is a spin on our classic Twinkle case, giving you a splash of our signature eye-catching, reflective glitter foil that changes at every angle. Equipped with MicroPel® protection, rest assured your case is automatically set up for ultimate defense.

Outside of the new Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup, be sure to dive into our coverage of the Case-Mate AirTag collar mount as well as all of the details on everything Apple announced at today’s keynote presentation over on 9to5Mac.

