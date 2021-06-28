Keeping tabs on runaway pets just got a little bit easier now that Case-Mate PET has arrived. It’s an AirTag collar mount that slips around an Apple tracker so it can be used to more quickly locate a canine, feline, and many other pets. There are two styles to choose from, and one of them even glows in the dark. No matter which style you opt for, Case-Mate touts the design as having a “durable outer shell” that’s able to securely hold an AirTag. Continue reading to learn more.

Case-Mate’s very-own AirTag collar mount surfaces

While Case-Mate isn’t the first company to offer an AirTag collar mount, it is definitely the latest to come across our radar. While this AirTag collar mount doesn’t appear to be made of incredibly high-end materials, this definitely contributes to a lower price tag. Bearing in mind that some AirTag holders cost considerably more than the tracker itself, the $20 cost feels somewhat reasonable.

Apple has pitched AirTags as useful for tracking everything from keys to luggage, but to my knowledge, pets were never mentioned. This is for good reason as AirTags are only useful when near compatible Apple devices that can relay the location to iCloud. This means if your pet wanders into the woods, it won’t appear unless a hiker happens to be nearby.

That being said, tons of folks have an iPhone, so attaching an AirTag to your pet’s collar is certainly better than nothing. The new Case-Mate PET AirTag Collar Mount is a reasonably priced way to get the job done, but do keep in mind a collar is not included, so you will need to supply your own.

Pricing and availability

The new Case-Mate PET AirTag Collar Mount is available for order now at Amazon. It’s available in black and glow-in-the-dark colorways, both of which are priced at $19.99. An exact release date is not set in stone quite yet, but the soonest shipment date on our end shows July 24. There’s a chance this timeframe could change as the listing gets updated.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re anything like me, pets may very well be the closest you ever get to having a child of your own. This arguably raises the stakes and can make you do everything in your power to protect them. While equipping a furry friend with an AirTag collar may not be as reliable as a full-blown GPS unit, a low price and long battery life will certainly make it a viable alternative for some.

