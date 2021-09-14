EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard features hot-swappable switches at just $50

Today only, Amazon is offering the EVGA Z15 RGB Hot Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day. With a list price of $130 and a normal going rate of around $115 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times before. This keyboard has something that no other model in this price range can offer: hot swappable mechanical switches. That’s right, it’ll ship with Kailh Speed Bronze switches, which are clicky and fun to use. It you get tired of the Kailh Speed Bronze, however, you can swap out all of the switches or even just a few to whatever other style you want. You’re not locked in here, which is a feature that normally is exclusive to higher-end keyboards. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

The perfect pair with today’s lead deal is the EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse. It’s available for $30 at Amazon right now and features a similar aesthetic to the Z15 keyboard above. Packing a 16,000 DPI sensor and 10 customizable buttons, there’s a lot to like with this low-cost mouse.

Don’t forget about SteelSeries’ new Prime Mini/Wireless mouse. It just launched today and delivers professional-grade features in both compact and affordable form factors. The wired model weighs in at just 61g while the wireless version is 73g, both of which fall in the ultra-lightweight category. With esports-style sensors, optical magnetic switches, and over 100 hours of battery life available, you’ll want to give this mouse a look for your next gaming setup upgrade.

More on the EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard:

Hot Swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches

Per key RGB Lighting

32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor supporting 4,000Hz report rate

Dedicated Volume Scroll Wheel, and Multimedia Keys

Magnetic Palm rest

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!