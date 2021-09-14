EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard features hot-swappable switches at just $50

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsNeweggEVGA
Amazon low $50

Today only, Amazon is offering the EVGA Z15 RGB Hot Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day. With a list price of $130 and a normal going rate of around $115 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times before. This keyboard has something that no other model in this price range can offer: hot swappable mechanical switches. That’s right, it’ll ship with Kailh Speed Bronze switches, which are clicky and fun to use. It you get tired of the Kailh Speed Bronze, however, you can swap out all of the switches or even just a few to whatever other style you want. You’re not locked in here, which is a feature that normally is exclusive to higher-end keyboards. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

The perfect pair with today’s lead deal is the EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse. It’s available for $30 at Amazon right now and features a similar aesthetic to the Z15 keyboard above. Packing a 16,000 DPI sensor and 10 customizable buttons, there’s a lot to like with this low-cost mouse.

Don’t forget about SteelSeries’ new Prime Mini/Wireless mouse. It just launched today and delivers professional-grade features in both compact and affordable form factors. The wired model weighs in at just 61g while the wireless version is 73g, both of which fall in the ultra-lightweight category. With esports-style sensors, optical magnetic switches, and over 100 hours of battery life available, you’ll want to give this mouse a look for your next gaming setup upgrade.

More on the EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard:

  • Hot Swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches
  • Per key RGB Lighting
  • 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor supporting 4,000Hz report rate
  • Dedicated Volume Scroll Wheel, and Multimedia Keys
  • Magnetic Palm rest

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Newegg EVGA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboards, mice, a...
Break into fall baking with Dash’s Delish stand m...
Samsung’s Super AMOLED Galaxy Tab S7+ falls to ne...
This highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna just hit $11 Pr...
Win matches in comfort with this leather gaming chair a...
New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch disco...
MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder also keeps a dri...
SteelSeries’ new Prime Mini/Wireless mouse has pr...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

HyperX’s Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard plummets to new all-time low of $55 (Save 50%)

$55 Learn More
Save now

Score Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $50 (Up to 23% off)

From $50 Learn More
37% off

Break into fall baking with Dash’s Delish stand mixer down to $44 shipped (Save 37%)

$44 Learn More
New low

Samsung’s Super AMOLED Galaxy Tab S7+ falls to new low from $649 (Up to $201 off)

$649 Learn More

Apple now selling latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote via Refurbished Store

20% off

This highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna just hit $11 Prime shipped (20% off, 1-year low)

$11 Learn More
Reg. $110

Win matches in comfort with this leather gaming chair at $85.50 shipped (Reg. $110)

$85.50 Learn More
Now Live!

New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch discount and more from $12.50

$12.50+ Learn More