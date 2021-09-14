SteelSeries’ new Prime Mini/Wireless mouse has pro features in small form factors from 61g

Today, SteelSeries launched an update to its Prime lineup of gaming peripherals with the Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless. These two new mice offer ultra-lightweight designs when compared to their larger counterparts, coming in at 61g for the wired and 73g for the wireless. This is almost unheard of for mice from larger manufacturers like SteelSeries and is something that many will absolutely love. So, what all features do you get in these ultra-lightweight mice? Well, more than you may think…

SteelSeries’s all-new Prime Mini gaming mouse offers high-end features in a compact and lightweight package

Starting things off with the more budget-focused Prime Mini, you’ll find that it’s “Smaller. Lighter. All Performance.” according to SteelSeries. Coming in at just 61g, this ultra-lightweight mouse has a smaller overall footprint when compared to the larger 69g Prime.

Underneath, you’ll find pro-grade 1-to-1 tracking thanks to its TrueMoveAir optical gaming sensor. Plus, Prestige Optical Magnetic Switches are a first in esports through this mouse and use the power of light for fast response times and magnetic components to last up to five times longer than the competition. It also has five pre-set or customizable CPIs and four different polling rates.

Take things up a notch with the 73g Prime Mini Wireless mouse from SteelSeries

If you’re someone who hates being tethered by a cable while gaming, then the cord-free Prime Mini Wireless is a great alternative. It features similar specs to the above Prime Mini with the same Prestige Optical magnetic Switches and the TrueMoveAir optical sensor.

Where things change up is that you’ll find Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology that delivers a “lag-free gaming” experience thanks to dual channel optimization. Plus, the built-in battery lets you play for over 100 hours at 1000Hz gaming, with fast charging in tow to quickly top things off.

You don’t have to wait to order SteelSeries’ latest mice

You can order the SteelSeries Prime Mini gaming mouse for $59.99 right now and the Prime Mini Wireless for $129.99. You’ll only be able to get the mice through SteelSeries direct right now, as it doesn’t look like Amazon listings are live yet.

9to5Toys’ take

I love the idea behind ultra-lightweight mice and even use one occasionally while gaming. Personally, I like MMO-style since that’s typically the games that I play. However, with the features found in the SteelSeries Prime Mini lineup, it’s something that I’ll absolutely consider for on-the-go gaming, once I start doing that again.

