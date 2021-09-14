Refresh your home gym with 20% off treadmills in today’s Gold Box from $224

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GoplusUS (95% positive all-time feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is now taking up to 20% off a selection of its at-home treadmills. With free shipping across the board, you’ll find pricing starting at $224. Our top pick from the sale is the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill at $287.99. Down from $360, you’re looking at $72 in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Perfect for building out the at-home gym, this 2-in-1 treadmill features a sleek design that won’t take up too much space when not in use. It has a two different displays for showcasing stats and pairs with a touchscreen interface for selecting workouts. There’s also the 2-in-1 design, which allows you to convert it from a standard treadmill into an offering that’s ready to be used under your desk while in the home office. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite going to be the at-home exercise upgrade you’d prefer, there are plenty of other models seeing discounts in today’s sale. The featured sale is one of the more middle of the ground offerings, with both more affordable and higher-end treadmills to choose from starting at $224 right here.

Though if you’d prefer to go a different route on your exercise experience, we’re tracking a series of Garmin wearables on sale right now, too. A particular highlight has dropped the new Lily Smartwatch down to $150, delivering only the second notable price cut so far and an all-time low. But there’s also solar-powered offerings and higher-end fitness trackers included in the sale at up to $150 off, as well.

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill features:

The touch screen on the armrest allows you to freely adjust the speed. When you run, there will be a colorful line flashing, giving you a cool running experience. The LED display below will monitor your distance, speed, time and calories in real time, so you will always know your training status.

