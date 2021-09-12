Garmin Lily Smartwatch returns to low for only second time at $150 (Save 25%), more

Amazon is now discounting the Garmin Lily GPS Smartwatch to $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low set once before back in April. You can also score the more premium styling with a leather band for $199.99, down from $250. Having just been released at the beginning of the year, Garmin’s new Lily Smartwatch arrives with a circular design that pairs an aluminum case with a leather band. That’s alongside being able to track everything from heart rate and sleep to respiration, Pulse Ox, stress, hydration, and more into Apple Health. Over 600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Garmin wearables on sale:

Round out the metrics of your exercise tracking by picking up this Etekcity Bluetoth Smart Scale that’s currently on sale for $20. Delivering similar integration with Apple Health, this offering is a great way to make sure your workouts are having the desired effect or just to keep tabs on things like muscle and bone mass and more. Or go refresh your fall fit with all of the markdowns in this end of summer Nike 40% off sale.

Garmin Lily Classic Smartwatch features:

Lily is the small and stylish smartwatch you’ve been waiting for. With a flick of your wrist or a tap of your finger, the stylish patterned lens lights up to reveal a bright touchscreen display that disappears when you’re done with it. Always be connected to what matters with call, text and email notifications right on your wrist.

