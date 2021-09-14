Score a new hand mixer for fall baking from just $11: Oster, Dash, Russell Hobbs, up to 62% off

-
62% off From $11

Woot is now offering up to 62% off a range of hand mixers to support your upcoming holiday baking projects with deals from just $11. One standout is the Oster 5-Speed Hand Mixer with Storage Case for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 and currently on sale for just under $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 57% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A wonderfully affordable option for your upcoming cooking projects, this one sports a 250-watt motor with an included set of beaters (alongside dough hook and whisk attachments) as well as a retractable cord for tidy storage. Along with the snap-on case it ships with, it also has variable speed settings and a 4+ star rating from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more hand mixer deals from $11

More hand mixer deals:

Well, it doesn’t get much more affordable than today’s deals when it comes to hand mixers. But if you’re looking for something a little bit more robust and high-end, we are still tracking  great deal on KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender. And you’ll find even more cooking deals over in our home goods guide including the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker and more. 

More on the Oster 250-Watt 5-Speed Hand Mixer:

Whip it up in the kitchen with the help of the Oster 250-Watt 5-Speed Hand Mixer and turn out delicious meals and desserts effortlessly. With the Oster brand, you can cook with passion and serve with pleasure. Whip it up in the kitchen with the help of the Oster 250-Watt 5-Speed Hand Mixer and turn out delicious meals and desserts effortlessly. With the Oster brand, you can cook with passion and serve with pleasure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO showcases new 1,000-piece Fab 5 loft from ‘Q...
Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $100...
Best Buy launches 1-day Apple event flash sale with $15...
New Amazon low hits WD 1TB My Passport SSD with deals s...
Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 2...
Save up to $150 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9- and 11...
Samsung’s SmartTag trackers see 30% discount to s...
Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up to...
Show More Comments

Related

Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter $235 off, more in New Green Deals

LEGO showcases new 1,000-piece Fab 5 loft from ‘Queer Eye’

Reg. $140

Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $100 at Amazon (Nearly 30% off)

$100 Learn More
Today only

Best Buy launches 1-day Apple event flash sale with $150 off Magic Keyboard, much more

Save now Learn More
Reg. $230

New Amazon low hits WD 1TB My Passport SSD with deals starting from $137 (Reg. up to $230)

$137+ Learn More
Save now

Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G at up to $400 off

$400 off Learn More
Save now

Save up to $150 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros

$150 off Learn More
Reg. $30

Samsung’s SmartTag trackers see 30% discount to second-best price at $20

$20 Learn More