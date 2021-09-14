Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $100 at Amazon (Nearly 30% off)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Target for $120 with a $10 gift card attached or $114 with RedCard. Regularly $140, this is within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a family-sized 8-quart capacity, this is the ideal one-pot meal solution that combines nine small kitchen appliances into one. It features 15 preset cooking modes for things like soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, and more including sous vide options, sterilizing, and pressure cooking. You’ll also find a stainless-steel inner cooking pot and hundreds of recipes waiting for you on the companion app. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 40,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, Amazon is charging $105 for the smaller 6-quart model of today’s lead deal. You could score a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo, but it is a less capable multi-cooker in a smaller capacity for $10 less. However, this 5.2-quart COMFEE model is a solid alternative at $52 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,800 customers.

SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed

9-IN-1 APPLIANCES: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer

QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide

