Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker drops to $100 at Amazon (Nearly 30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $140 $100

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Target for $120 with a $10 gift card attached or $114 with RedCard. Regularly $140, this is within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a family-sized 8-quart capacity, this is the ideal one-pot meal solution that combines nine small kitchen appliances into one. It features 15 preset cooking modes for things like soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, and more including sous vide options, sterilizing, and pressure cooking. You’ll also find a stainless-steel inner cooking pot and hundreds of recipes waiting for you on the companion app. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 40,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, Amazon is charging $105 for the smaller 6-quart model of today’s lead deal. You could score a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo, but it is a less capable multi-cooker in a smaller capacity for $10 less. However, this 5.2-quart COMFEE model is a solid alternative at $52 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,800 customers. 

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find deals on Igloo’s steel on-demand hot and cold water dispenser, a solid price drop on KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender, and this pull-down kitchen faucet, among much more right here

Just make sure you head over to the new Best Buy Apple sale to score hundreds in savings on gear ahead of today’s keynote presentation. 

More on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart:

  • SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed
  • 9-IN-1 APPLIANCES: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer
  • QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New Amazon low hits WD 1TB My Passport SSD with deals s...
Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 2...
Samsung’s SmartTag trackers see 30% discount to s...
Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up to...
Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i5/i7 Galaxy Book Pros s...
HTC VIVE Cosmos VR gaming system sees rare discount at ...
Never skip leg day: Sunny Health & Fitness climbin...
Upgrade your iPad Pro with the Brydge Pro+ Keyboard wit...
Show More Comments

Related

Today only

Best Buy launches 1-day Apple event flash sale with $150 off Magic Keyboard, much more

Save now Learn More
Reg. $230

New Amazon low hits WD 1TB My Passport SSD with deals starting from $137 (Reg. up to $230)

$137+ Learn More
Save now

Best prices of the year arrive on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G at up to $400 off

$400 off Learn More
Save now

Save up to $150 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros

$150 off Learn More
Reg. $30

Samsung’s SmartTag trackers see 30% discount to second-best price at $20

$20 Learn More

Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra 5G hit all-time lows at up to $300 off

$300 off Learn More
New lows

Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i5/i7 Galaxy Book Pros see new all-time lows from $825

$825 Learn More
Save $100

HTC VIVE Cosmos VR gaming system sees rare discount at $100 off (Reg. $700)

$600 Learn More