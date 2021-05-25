Steel Series — a well-known “worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals” — is introducing its new Prime gaming gear today. That includes three new mice models alongside the esports-grade Arctis headset that have been “co-developed in collaboration with pros, for pros, to win championships.” Although, with prices starting from $60, there’s a little bit of something for just about any PC gamer here. Head below the fold for a closer look at the new Steel Series Prime gaming gear.

New Steel Series Prime gaming gear

Steel Series says the new Prime gear has been developed in collaboration with over 100 of the “world’s leading competitive professional players.” The company sails the new Prime gear’s design is inspired by rally cars with a lightweight, streamlined approach that delivers “best-in-class technology and innovation.”

Each of the new Steel Series Prime mice comes equipped with Optical Magnetic switches that will, according to the company, last 5x longer than the competition, as well as “lightning-fast response times” by way of the Prestige OM switches that “actuate at quantum speeds.” A sort of magnetic core helps to deliver the most “satisfying crispy clicks possible,” all while ensuring the “100 millionth left or right click feels just as crispy as the very first.”

There are three tiers being announced today to meet various needs of PC gamers: Prime, Prime+, and Prime Wireless. Here’s a quick breakdown of the differences and specs on each:

Prime Battle-tested shape Weighs in at only 69g to reduce hand fatigue when lifted. New textured matte finish ensures a non-slip grip. TrueMove Pro sensor “provides esports pro performance” Onboard customization



Prime+ Full onboard customization “that requires no additional software.” Weighs in at only 71g TrueMove Pro+ sensor provides pro esports performance “with an Additional sensor to detect lift-off distance.”



Prime Wireless All the features from the Prime mouse, but in wireless form Best-in-class battery that provides over 100 hours of gameplay Weighing in at only 80g TrueMove Air sensor provides pro performance with true 1-to-1 tracking



Now, let’s look at the new Steel Series Arctis Prime headset — the latest model in the popular Arctis lineup. We are getting a “battle-tested, comfortable, lightweight, high-performance headset that delivers signature Arctis high fidelity sound.” It is described as “the rally car of headsets” with all-new noise-isolating leatherette ear cushions. From there, you’re looking at a durable metal construction, a Discord-certified noise-canceling microphone, and a detachable 3.5mm cable, as well as onboard volume and mute controls.

Pricing for each of the new Prime gear goes as follows:

Prime $59.99

Prime+ $79.99

Prime Wireless $129.99

Arctis Prime $99.99

All of the new Steel Series Prime gaming gear is now available for purchase on the official site right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, Steel Series is back at it again. It looks like pros and serious PC gamers are in for a treat here with what appears to be pro-grade specs on devices starting at $60. It certainly isn’t the most affordable option on the market, but Steel Series makes great gear and is releasing the latest Prime line with reasonable price tags. Some of the Arctis headsets can go for much more than $100, and we will see this stuff go on sale at some point as well.

