WD’s SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s speeds and works with PS5 at $180 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, you’re looking at an all-time low with 22% in savings attached. Not to mention, this is the best price since way back in March, too. Delivering a compelling way to upgrade your gaming PC or NAS, WD’s SN850 SSD lives up to its flagship status with up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds and PCIe Gen4 technology. You can also notably bring those specs to your PS5, now that the latest Sony console supports being outfitted with third-party storage, you can bring an extra 1TB into the mix for storing games and more. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our launch coverage is packed with some additional details, as well. Head below for more.

If going with one of the latest and greatest offerings from WD doesn’t sound like the best fit for your rig, its Black SN750 NVMe SSD at $72 will make for a more affordable alternative. You’re still bringing 500GB of NVMe storage into the mix, but with PCIe Gen3 technology and 3,430MB/s speeds. This option comes backed by even better reviews as well, with over 16,000 customers having left a 4.9/5 star rating.

Those who could use some additional storage will find that there is an equally as enticing offer live on Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD right now, too. This one delivers 3,500MB/s transfer speeds and much of the same NVMe form-factor from the lead deal, just with double the capacity and over $80 in savings attached.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

