CASETiFY debuts new collection of recycled iPhone 13 cases

Today, CASETiFY is joining all of the other brands that have unveiled new accessories with a collection of iPhone 13 cases of its own. Across several styles of MagSafe covers, CASETiFY mixes things up with a series of recycled and upcycled designs that show off your handset with added drop protection. Head below for a closer look at the lineup.

CASETiFY launches all-new iPhone 13 cases

Expanding the current lineup of smartphone covers and accessories, CASETiFY is now rolling out its first collection of iPhone 13 cases. With four different offerings now available for purchase, there are tons of different styles up for grabs for everything from the iPhone 13 mini up to iPhone 13 Pro max.

First up is the Impact Crush Case, which arrives with a lightweight build backed by 6.6-foot drop protection. There’s, of course, MagSafe support, though the most unique aspect has to be that it’s made of 30% plant-based material. There’s also an antimicrobial coating and four different colorways to choose from, including Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue, Coral White, and Seaweed Black. Each case has something of a two-tone design. Pricing is set at $60 across the lineup.

Next up, there’s the CASETiFY Ultra Impact Crush Case, which delivers even more protection to your iPhone 13. Stepping up to 9.8-foot drop protection, this style arrives with reinforced corners in addition to the same plant-based and upcycled material composition of the Impact Crush Case. The case features the same MagSafe support and colorways as noted on the other new case. You’ll pay $70 for the added protection on this case.

And then last up are two different styles of Impact case, which comes in both the standard and Ultra variants. These have the same distinctions as the two cases before, but ditches the more unique transparent backplate and bumper design for a more all-encompassing form factor. CASETiFY also steps up the recycled material usage to 65% on these iPhone 13 cases, with 11 total styles to choose from across the board.

One of the more defining aspects of the CASETiFTY iPhone 13 case collection is that each one of the new covers can be customized to your liking. As we’ve seen from previous launches and just about everything else in its lineup, you can add some personalized text to each case. Whether initials or more, those who want a unique design for their new handset will find that CASETiFY may offer just the right solution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!