CASETiFY debuts new collection of recycled iPhone 13 cases

-
NewsCASETiFY

Today, CASETiFY is joining all of the other brands that have unveiled new accessories with a collection of iPhone 13 cases of its own. Across several styles of MagSafe covers, CASETiFY mixes things up with a series of recycled and upcycled designs that show off your handset with added drop protection. Head below for a closer look at the lineup.

CASETiFY launches all-new iPhone 13 cases

Expanding the current lineup of smartphone covers and accessories, CASETiFY is now rolling out its first collection of iPhone 13 cases. With four different offerings now available for purchase, there are tons of different styles up for grabs for everything from the iPhone 13 mini up to iPhone 13 Pro max.

First up is the Impact Crush Case, which arrives with a lightweight build backed by 6.6-foot drop protection. There’s, of course, MagSafe support, though the most unique aspect has to be that it’s made of 30% plant-based material. There’s also an antimicrobial coating and four different colorways to choose from, including Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue, Coral White, and Seaweed Black. Each case has something of a two-tone design. Pricing is set at $60 across the lineup.

Next up, there’s the CASETiFY Ultra Impact Crush Case, which delivers even more protection to your iPhone 13. Stepping up to 9.8-foot drop protection, this style arrives with reinforced corners in addition to the same plant-based and upcycled material composition of the Impact Crush Case. The case features the same MagSafe support and colorways as noted on the other new case. You’ll pay $70 for the added protection on this case.

And then last up are two different styles of Impact case, which comes in both the standard and Ultra variants. These have the same distinctions as the two cases before, but ditches the more unique transparent backplate and bumper design for a more all-encompassing form factor. CASETiFY also steps up the recycled material usage to 65% on these iPhone 13 cases, with 11 total styles to choose from across the board.

One of the more defining aspects of the CASETiFTY iPhone 13 case collection is that each one of the new covers can be customized to your liking. As we’ve seen from previous launches and just about everything else in its lineup, you can add some personalized text to each case. Whether initials or more, those who want a unique design for their new handset will find that CASETiFY may offer just the right solution.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

CASETiFY

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe,...
Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protector...
Totallee’s branding-free minimalist iPhone 13 cas...
Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather Book...
Marshall brings active noise cancellation to true wirel...
Nomad launches new collection of signature Horween Leat...
New Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup brings wild designs...
New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch disco...
Show More Comments

Related

CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed with retro iPhone 12 cases, more

CASETiFY channels 11 herbs and spices for its new collection of KFC iPhone cases

Best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase

Nomad launches new collection of signature Horween Leather iPhone 13 cases

Moment announces its first collection of iPhone 13 cases with three new styles

Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather BookBook case

Save 35%

ESR’s new iPhone 13 series cases, iPad mini covers, more now up to 35% off from $8

From $8 Learn More
Now Live!

Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors launch with early discounts from $14

From $14 Learn More