ESR’s new iPhone 13 series cases, iPad mini covers, more now up to 35% off from $8

ESR is now out with its latest collection of iPhone 13 cases, alongside refreshed iPad mini covers and more following Apple’s event yesterday. The brand is already known amongst these parts for providing affordable offerings, and today’s announcement doubles down on that trend with launch discounts attached. Right now via the official ESR Amazon storefront, you can save up to 35% off its entire collection of new releases, which we’ll detail down below. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and while ratings have yet to come in, ESR makes some of the more well-reviewed iPhone accessories on the market. Head below for a closer look at everything on tap.

First up, ESR has a new series of Air Armor iPhone 13 series cases for $8.44 each. Down from the usual $13 price tag, you’ll have to apply code DZM48C5X at checkout to lock-in the savings. This is a great way to protect your new handset out of the box while you wait for a discount on one of Apple’s official new cases or to decide on an everyday driver.

Those very same savings carry over to the new collection of iPad mini accessories, which arrive in two main styles. You’ll have to apply item specific promo codes in order to lock-in the various colors, which are up for grabs below.

Magnetic Folio Case:

Trifold Folio Case:

And last up today, ESR is expanding its stable of covers for the latest entry-level iPad, which start at under $8. You’ll need to apply code 7FE6ZERS at checkout in order to lock-in all of the savings, which you’ll find detailed below.

