Get creative with Creality’s Ender 3 3D Printer at low of $150 (Up to $86 off)

Newegg is currently offering the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $149.99 shipped. Listed for $236, though typically going for about $190, today’s discount is a match for the all-time low which we’ve tracked just a few times before. If you’ve been interested in breaking into the exciting world of 3D printing, the Creality Ender 3 is a great place to start. It features a unique clog-resistant nozzle and a handy “Resume Print” function to route out failed prints or power outages. This #1 best-seller is currently rated 4/5 eggs. Head below for more.

For cleaning up your printed sculptures as well as getting them off the platform, these microwire cutters are perfect. They ring up at just $7, so you’re spending just a tiny amount of your savings to ensure your 3D printing jobs wind up looking clean and secure. They’re specifically designed for smaller wires, jewelry making, and of course, plastic model extraction. Over 750 customers have left them with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

If you love to craft, then you’ll probably enjoy some of the other deals we’ve tracked in our DIY guide. Looking for a new glue gun? We’ve got you covered with this 51-piece kit for just $7. Or you can jumpstart a whole new tool kit with this 48-piece set down to $25.

More on the Creality Ender 3:

FULLY OPEN SOURCE: Creality 3D is working with its wonderful community of users and contributors to improve this open sourced product every day. A design culminating from some of the best and brightest minds in the 3D printing world.

NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY: Our upgraded control board offers state of the art, “Resume Print” technology. Should your printer suffer unexpected power outages, it will resume from the last recorded extruder position. Goodbye failed prints! The advanced MK-8 extruder’s genius design greatly reduces the risk of clogging and uneven extrusion. High precision ball bearing wheels made from Delrin/POM engineering thermoplastic deliver high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.

PARTIALLY-ASSEMBLED KIT: The lower base and all wiring completed in our factory. This kit style 3D printer comes with all tools included and is an excellent project for middle school and high school-aged students.

