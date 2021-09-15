Get creative with Creality’s Ender 3 3D Printer at low of $150 (Up to $86 off)

-
Newegg3D PrintersCreality
Save now $150

Newegg is currently offering the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $149.99 shipped. Listed for $236, though typically going for about $190, today’s discount is a match for the all-time low which we’ve tracked just a few times before. If you’ve been interested in breaking into the exciting world of 3D printing, the Creality Ender 3 is a great place to start. It features a unique clog-resistant nozzle and a handy “Resume Print” function to route out failed prints or power outages. This #1 best-seller is currently rated 4/5 eggs. Head below for more.

For cleaning up your printed sculptures as well as getting them off the platform, these microwire cutters are perfect. They ring up at just $7, so you’re spending just a tiny amount of your savings to ensure your 3D printing jobs wind up looking clean and secure. They’re specifically designed for smaller wires, jewelry making, and of course, plastic model extraction. Over 750 customers have left them with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

If you love to craft, then you’ll probably enjoy some of the other deals we’ve tracked in our DIY guide. Looking for a new glue gun? We’ve got you covered with this 51-piece kit for just $7. Or you can jumpstart a whole new tool kit with this 48-piece set down to $25.

More on the Creality Ender 3:

  • FULLY OPEN SOURCE: Creality 3D is working with its wonderful community of users and contributors to improve this open sourced product every day. A design culminating from some of the best and brightest minds in the 3D printing world.
  • NEXT GENERATION TECHNOLOGY: Our upgraded control board offers state of the art, “Resume Print” technology. Should your printer suffer unexpected power outages, it will resume from the last recorded extruder position. Goodbye failed prints! The advanced MK-8 extruder’s genius design greatly reduces the risk of clogging and uneven extrusion. High precision ball bearing wheels made from Delrin/POM engineering thermoplastic deliver high stiffness, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability.
  • PARTIALLY-ASSEMBLED KIT: The lower base and all wiring completed in our factory. This kit style 3D printer comes with all tools included and is an excellent project for middle school and high school-aged students.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Newegg

3D Printers

Creality

About the Author

Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch with 20 day battery li...
Newegg delivers all-time lows on RTX 3080 Ti + RTX 3070...
Save up to $140 on ANYCUBIC FDM and resin 3D printers s...
Anycubic Photon Ultra is coming soon from $399 as the &...
Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat s...
Creality’s new Ender-7 is its fastest 3D printer yet,...
Newegg Black Friday ad: 2020’s best prices on gam...
CORSAIR’s 240mm RGB AiO delivers ample cooling fo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $140

Save up to $140 on ANYCUBIC FDM and resin 3D printers starting at $220

From $220 Learn More

Anycubic Photon Ultra is coming soon from $399 as the ‘world’s first’ consumer DLP 3D printer

$70 off

ASUS’ 6Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 gaming routerreturns to Amazon low at $380 (Save $70), more

From $74 Learn More
40% off

Upgrade your workbench with a 2-pack of 1,680-lumen LED light fixtures at $18 (Save 40%)

$18 Learn More

1942 x Replicade Review: New Wave Toys’ latest 1/6 scale arcade cabinet [Video]

2021 low

1byone’s turntable upgrades your Hi-Fi setup with bundled 36W bookshelf speakers at $229.50

$229.50 Learn More
1-year low

This 48-piece DIY kit bundles a 14-in-1 multi-tool, 15-in-1 bike tool, and more: $25 (Reg. $35)

$25 Learn More
Save 40%

Nike Jordan sneakers, tees, shorts, and more are up to 40% off from $14

From $14 Learn More