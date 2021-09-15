This 48-piece DIY kit bundles a 14-in-1 multi-tool, 15-in-1 bike tool, and more: $25 (Reg. $35)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 48-piece Starter Tool Kit for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 28% off its typical $35 price point and newly marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked in over a year. When it comes to starter tool sets, you won’t find very many that are as versatile as this one. You’ll get common items like a hammer, scissors, and some zip ties, but it doesn’t stop there. Additionally, you will also acquire a full-blown 14-in-1 plier multi-tool, 15-in-1 bike tool, a voltage tester, and the list goes on. A bundled storage case will make simple to keep everything organized and easy to find. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forfeit some of those standout items above and spend a bit less with CARTMAN’s 39-piece Tool Set at $19 Prime shipped. This kit happens to be Amazon’s #1 best-seller and gives you everything from a hammer to pliers, scissors, and the list goes on. With more than 23,000 reviews so far, this tool set has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you scope out our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Headliners from today and prior to that include this 40-piece all-purpose tool kit at $17, a digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool for $6.50, and even this rechargeable USB-C portable air compressor at $32. Oh, and let’s not forget that the Kershaw Kuro Pocket Knife is down to $19.50.

Hi-Spec 48-piece Starter Tool Kit features:

A practical selection of two multi-function multi-tools and the most reached-for DIY hand tools. The Hi-Spec 48 Piece Starters DIY Tool Kit with 2 All-Purpose Multi-Tools makes everyday fixing and maintenance easier and faster. Its versatile set of tools tackles those quick DIY repair and fixing jobs that always need to get done or crop-up when least expected. A vibrant cool-blue styling with an easy-carry tool box makes this eye-catching set a great gift idea

