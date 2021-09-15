This 48-piece DIY kit bundles a 14-in-1 multi-tool, 15-in-1 bike tool, and more: $25 (Reg. $35)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor Tools
1-year low $25

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 48-piece Starter Tool Kit for $24.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 28% off its typical $35 price point and newly marks the lowest offer we’ve tracked in over a year. When it comes to starter tool sets, you won’t find very many that are as versatile as this one. You’ll get common items like a hammer, scissors, and some zip ties, but it doesn’t stop there. Additionally, you will also acquire a full-blown 14-in-1 plier multi-tool, 15-in-1 bike tool, a voltage tester, and the list goes on. A bundled storage case will make simple to keep everything organized and easy to find. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Forfeit some of those standout items above and spend a bit less with CARTMAN’s 39-piece Tool Set at $19 Prime shipped. This kit happens to be Amazon’s #1 best-seller and gives you everything from a hammer to pliers, scissors, and the list goes on. With more than 23,000 reviews so far, this tool set has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you scope out our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Headliners from today and prior to that include this 40-piece all-purpose tool kit at $17, a digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool for $6.50, and even this rechargeable USB-C portable air compressor at $32. Oh, and let’s not forget that the Kershaw Kuro Pocket Knife is down to $19.50.

Hi-Spec 48-piece Starter Tool Kit features:

A practical selection of two multi-function multi-tools and the most reached-for DIY hand tools. The Hi-Spec 48 Piece Starters DIY Tool Kit with 2 All-Purpose Multi-Tools makes everyday fixing and maintenance easier and faster. Its versatile set of tools tackles those quick DIY repair and fixing jobs that always need to get done or crop-up when least expected. A vibrant cool-blue styling with an easy-carry tool box makes this eye-catching set a great gift idea

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

1byone’s turntable upgrades your Hi-Fi setup with...
This magnetic wristband keeps it all within reach at $6...
Zagg ProKeys Wireless Keyboard works with Apple’s...
This #1 best-selling waterproof car trash can just hit ...
Keep this OLED pulse oximeter around for just $14 Prime...
Amazon Moen fixture sale from $5: Magnetic showerheads,...
Show off and tidily stow your ride with this 3-pack of ...
Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protector...
Show More Comments

Related

Do it yourself

This 40-piece all-purpose tool kit just hit its second-best price of the year at $17 (Reg. $20)

$17 Learn More
50% off

This car multi-tool is a pressure gauge with pliers, scissors, a seatbelt cutter, more: $6.50 (50% off)

$6.50 Learn More
2021 low

1byone’s turntable upgrades your Hi-Fi setup with bundled 36W bookshelf speakers at $229.50

$229.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Nike Jordan sneakers, tees, shorts, and more are up to 40% off from $14

From $14 Learn More
85% off

Golf Digest magazine just hit one of the best prices ever: 2-yrs. for $5 (Reg. $40) + more

$2.50/yr. Learn More
38% off

This magnetic wristband keeps it all within reach at $6 Prime shipped (All-time low, 38% off)

$6 Learn More
Reg. $140

Amazfit’s T-Rex smartwatch with 20 day battery life nears all-time low at $90 (Reg. $140)

$90 Learn More

Oakywood MagSafe iPhone 13 wood cases go up for pre-order with cherry and walnut finishes