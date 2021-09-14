Just $7 Prime shipped scores this 51-piece hot glue gun kit (30% off, Amazon low)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 51-piece Hot Glue Gun Kit for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you don’t already own a hot glue gun, now’s a great time to pick one up. It’s bound to come in handy for DIY and crafting projects around the house and it’s hard to put a ceiling on all that this unit is capable of. You’ll be able to bond paper, metal, plastic, wood, fabric, ceramic, and the list goes on. In addition to the hot glue gun itself, you’ll also get 50 glue sticks, ensuring you’re ready to tackle all sorts of projects that lay ahead. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need an adhesive that’s stronger than hot glue? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with a bottle of Gorilla Super Glue Gel at $6 Prime shipped. You’ll get 20 grams of “incredibly strong” glue with “no run control” that allows it to be used even on vertical surfaces. Best of all, it dries in 45 seconds or less with “no clamping required.”

Other low-cost deals we’ve spotted lately include a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for just $5 each, this motion-sensing wardrobe light at $4.50, and even the UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger for $7 from today’s smartphone accessory roundup. And if you would like to swap two Type-C ports on your MacBook for USB-A, this UGREEN accessory will do that for $8 Prime shipped.

Hi-Spec 51-piece Hot Glue Gun Kit features:

For starters, hobbyists, craftwork and DIY, the Hi-Spec 10W Hot Mini Glue Gun bonds, seals and glues in all adhesive tasks for arts & crafts, decorating, fabric and model repairs, everday fixing and maintenance, and school/college projects

Create permanent fixes in wood, plastic, ceramics, cloth, card and much more with the bundle of 50 general purpose PVA (Polyvinyl acetate) clear glue sticks. A widely used adhesive base as used in carpenter’s or “white” school glue due to its strong-bonding, non-toxic and water-resistant properties

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!