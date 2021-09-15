Get the ScoutPro charger with wireless, magnetic, and USB outputs for $99 (Reg. $199)

Most portable power banks only offer a couple of ports, and maybe a wireless charging pad if you’re lucky. In contrast, the ScoutPro Charger covers all your needs, with wireless, magnetic, Type-C, and USB-A options. You can get it today for only $99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From your phone to your earbuds, pretty much everyone has more than one power-hungry device nowadays. So it makes sense to invest in a power bank that can handle them all — ideally at the same time.

With a capacity of 24,000mAh, ScoutPro certainly has enough power to charge all your devices. Just as importantly, it has all the necessary outputs. This one power bank features a fast-charging wireless pad, two Type-C ports (60W and 100W), one USB-A port, and a dedicated magnetic connection for your Apple Watch.

ScoutPro was made for Apple devices, but it works with many others. It can power five devices at the same time, including phones, earbuds, laptops, speakers, smartwatches, and more.

In spite of that massive capacity, the ScoutPro measures just over six inches long. It takes 120 minutes to charge itself, and even when the battery runs dry, you can use it as a multi-functional power adapter.

ScoutPro raised over $494,000 on Kickstarter, and The Gadgeteer called it, “An excellent travel or desk companion.”

You can get it today for just $99, saving $100 on the MSRP.

