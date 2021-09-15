nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters are a must for Mac owners at Amazon low of $7

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A Adapters for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally up to $10 or more for this colorway, others generally sell in the $8 price range and today’s deal marks a return to the low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve got any of Apple’s latest devices, then you know the struggle of only having USB-C ports available to plug things in. Well, these adapters allow you to utilize legacy USB-A devices with your newer computer. They’re compact, easy to use, and match the colorway of your device. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching nonda’s well-known branding, then this 3-pack of USB-A to USB-C adapters can be picked up for $0.03 less. These actually perform the opposite function, converting USB-A to USB-C, which means you’ll be able to use newer devices with older hardware, like a desktop or aging laptop.

Speaking of USB-C, did you see SanDisk’s water-resistant 2TB Portable SSD is on sale for $265 today? Regularly up to $450, today’s deal lets you take 2TB of storage with you anywhere in a water-resistant and drop-proof package.

More on the nonda USB-C to USB-A Adapters:

[USB 3.0 Superspeed] Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter

[Plug & Play] OTG adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter

[Super Durable] Zinc alloy body prevents scratches. Premium USB C connector passes 10,000+ Push/Pull Test

