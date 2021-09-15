SanDisk’s water-resistant 2TB USB-C Portable SSD drops to $265 today (Reg. up to $450)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable Solid-State Drive for $264.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $450 at Best Buy, this model is now up to $185 off the going rate there. It has sold for closer to $300 and as much as $320 at Amazon across 2021 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Reaching speeds up to 1050MB/s, the SanDisk Extreme is among the best portable SSD solutions out there for backups, your EDC, and more. It also quite a robust option with 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water and dust resistance, and a sort of rubberized exterior alongside the handy carabiner loop and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. Rated 4+ stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

To save some cash, you can drop down to the 1TB model for $148.99 shipped. That’s only half the storage of today’s lead deal, but it is also $116 less expensive and a great option for folks that don’t need the larger capacity. It also carries stellar ratings and the same specs.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on WD 1TB My Passport SSD, which brings another comparable alternative to the table at $137. On the internal SSD side of things, we have some great deals on the WD SN850 NVMe 7,000MB/s models as well as some Samsung M.2 SSD deals and more. Just be sure to go check out the new Kingston XS2000 SSD as well as CORSAIR’s latest PCIe 4.0 NVMe solutions.

More on the SanDisk Extreme 2TB USB-C Portable SSD:

Keep records of memorable photos and videos with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The 2TB storage capacity offers ample space for large files, while the read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. offer speedy data access and transfer. This SanDisk Extreme portable SSD boasts USB Type-C and USB Type-A for quick setup and use with most devices and a pocket-size design for portability.

