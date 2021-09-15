Upgrade your setup with the NTENSE Xtreme Gaming Desk + riser at low of $206.50 (Save $53)

Amazon is offering the NTENSE Xtreme Gaming Desk with Riser for $206.40 shipped. Down from $260, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked only once before. If you’re still using an older desk for your gaming setup, it’s time to upgrade. This desk delivers a 34 by 53 inch surface that’s 24 inches deep, with a maximum capacity of 80 pounds on the main top and another 30 pounds on the riser. That’s more than enough to uphold multiple monitors, your computer, peripherals, and more. You’ll also find wire management and two USB ports to charge your gear while sitting at the desk. Plus, there’s a built-in cup holder and headphone hanger to help keep your workspace neat and tidy. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Instead of the NTENSE desk, consider picking up Amazon Basics’ L-Shape Computer Desk, which can be picked up for $110. Offering more overall desk space and also additional shelves for storage, the main thing to keep in mind is that you’ll lose out on cable management, built-in USB ports, the headphone hanger, and cup holder. However, if none of that entices you, Amazon Basics’ has you covered for far less money out of pocket.

Further organize your desk when you pick up Lamicall’s metal A1 multi-angle tablet stand, which is currently on sale from $14.50. Delivering the ability to uphold your iPad, smartphone, or even Nintendo Switch, this multi-angle stand is a must-have accessory for any desk. Also, did you see that Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 UltraWide monitor is down $600 from its normal going rate? There are other models on sale from $140, so check out our previous coverage to learn how you can save.

More on the NTENSE Xtreme Gaming Desk:

Made of painted MDF with powder-coated metal legs, the white finish pairs with the RGB lights for a contemporary look

Set up your screens and speakers on the desktop and riser so you can use 2 different levels for your equipment. The wire management trough below the Desk will keep your cords organized and out of the way. The USB port on the modesty panel offers 2 USB plug-ins to charge your phone and power USB peripherals

The cup holder and headphone hook on the desk keeps everything close so you can game all day long. Both can be assembled in 4 different locations so you can customize how to set up your station

