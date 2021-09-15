Rest your new iPad up on Lamicall’s metal A1 multi-angle tablet stand from $14.50

The official Lamicall Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its A1 Multi-Angle Tablet Stand from $14.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $17 these days, this is an additional 15% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A perfect option for Apple’s new iPad models, this stand is compatible with all tablets and smartphones from 5- to 13-inches. Made of “spaceflight” alloy steel, it features rubber cushioning throughout as well as an adjustable viewing angle that supports both vertical and horizontal orientations. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The Amazon Basics Multi-Angle Portable Tablet Stand is a solid lower-cost alternative that comes in at just over $9.50 Prime shipped right now. It also carries near-perfect ratings from over 16,500 customers with compatibility for 4- to 10-inch machines and a zinc-alloy body.

Then go dive into yesterday’s Nulaxy MacBook, smartphone, and tablet stand roundup for deals from $8. Then dive into this deal on Lamicall’s popular bike phone holder as well as this Licheers phone and tablet stand offer.

You’ll also want to check out this early price drop on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 as well as the new Caseology iPhone 13 cases, these Nomad iPhone 13 leather covers, and Spigen’s new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank.

More on the Lamicall A1 Multi-Angle Tablet Stand:

Lamicall pad stand is made of spaceflight al-it alloy and super high strengthened alloy steel material, higher strength, lighter weight. The tablet stand fits 5 -13 inch cell phones and tablets. The low center of gravity design and extended hooks keep the tablet in safety. Rubber cushions protect the iPad from Scratches and sliding.

