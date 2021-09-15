Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 UltraWide sees $600 discount in cert. refurb sale from $140

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors headlined by the 49-inch Odyssey G9 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99. You’ll find free shipping across the board for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Having originally launched at $1,700, you’re looking at $600 in savings with today’s offer undercutting Amazon’s new condition price by $300 in order to mark the second-best price to date. You’re looking at about as battlestation-worthy of a monitor as you’ll find on the market with the Odyssey G9, which delivers 49-inches of screen real estate in a curved package. The 1400p QLED panel pairs with 1ms response times and both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Plus, there’s Infinity Core Lighting on the back alongside DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,500 and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more from $140.

There’s no getting around just how massive the lead deal is, so if you’re looking for more of a typical upgrade to the workstation or gaming setup, go have a look at all of the other monitors on sale at Woot today. You’ll find everything from high refresh rate offerings to UltraWides that aren’t quite as unwieldy and more. Pricing starts at $140, and everything comes backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above.

But for a true battlestation upgrade that’s unparalleled in size and performance, have a look at Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor. Having launched last month, the new display arrives with a Mini LED panel for the first time alongside HDMI 2.1 for the latest consoles and other high-end features. Get all of the details on why this should be your next PC upgrade in our launch coverage.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor features:

Game to your full potential with this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor. The 1 ms response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting for sharp details, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology eliminate input lag for fast-paced gameplay. This Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor has Infinity Core Lighting to complement your gaming setup, and QLED technology ensures accurate color reproduction for immersive viewing.

