Save 20% on a pair of Philips Hue HomeKit Outdoor Motion Sensors at $40 each

Philips Hue is currently offering a pair of its popular Outdoor Motion Sensors for $79.99 shipped. You’ll just need to add two of them to your cart, where the price will automatically drop. Normally fetching $50 each, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the best discount of the year. We have in the past seen some bundles with slightly better values, there have hardly been any chances to lock-in cash savings. Serving as a notable way to improve the intelligence of your smart home, the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor provides movement detection alerts and automations alongside temperature and light readings. Pairing with the rest of your setup, it is a great option for ditching imprecision geofencing in favor of hyper-local tracking. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to bring all of that functionality, sans the weather-resistant package, to your smart home, the indoor Philips Hue Motion Sensor accomplishes the same features for less. It will only set you back $40 at Amazon, and delivers the same trio of motion, temperature, and light tracking stats to your setup.

For more of an ambient upgrade, we’re tracking a pair of discounts on meross HomeKit RGB light strips today, too. With as much as 38% in savings across the pair, there are two different lengths to choose from both with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control starting at $25.

Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor features:

Control your outdoor lights automatically with a Philips Hue outdoor sensor. Place the battery-powered, completely wireless sensor anywhere — and then simply walk by to trigger your lights.

