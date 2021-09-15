meross HomeKit RGB Light Strips fall to new Amazon lows from $25 (Save up to 38%)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 32.8-foot HomeKit RGB Light Strip for $38.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally you’d pay $50, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $11 off the going rate and $1 below our previous mention. This HomeKit light strip arrives with Wi-Fi connectivity that’ll pair right to your router instead of needing another piece of dedicated hardware. Once set up, you’ll be able to command all of the nearly 33 feet of multicolor lighting with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, on top of the smartphone app. Perfect for bringing some added ambiance to a shelf for showcasing your collection, bias lighting behind the TV, and more, you’ll have plenty of length for just about any installation. Over 785 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more,

If the space you’re planning on outfitting with multicolored lighting could get away with less light strip, the official meross Amazon storefront also has a shorter model on sale. This 16.4-foot version clocks in at $24.99 with the on-page coupon, delivering $15 in savings and much of the same functionality as the lead deal. With both tunable white and full color illumination, this one is just half the length of the featued offering, but will surely bring much of the same ambiance to your space otherwise with Siri support in tow. There’s also a 4.2/5 star rating from over 800 customers to seal the deal.

While you’ll find plenty of discounts over in our smart home guide, there are a pair of markdowns from earlier in the week that are worth surfacing. Right now, both of the Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks are down to Amazon lows, delivering feature-packed builds and sleek designs in the process. Starting at $199, these are rare discounts on the premium offerings for those looking to bring the smart home tech to their front door.

meross HomeKit Light Strip features:

You can manage the led strip lights via voice control and smartphone. Control your light strip with Meross app or Apple Home app. (Compatible with iOS 13 or later, Android 4.1 or later). DIY Dimming HomeKit Strip: The RGB led strip lights can be DIY cut. Cuttable 32.8ft LED strip lights can be used to decorate your home. Smart strip lights are also a popular choice for holidays like Christmas, Halloween, Parties and New Year etc.

