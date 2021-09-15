Zagg ProKeys Wireless Keyboard works with Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad at $74 (Save 26%)

Amazon now offers the Zagg ProKeys Wireless Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad at $74 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 26% in savings with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low at $1 under previous discounts. Whether you’re rocking last year’s 10.2-inch iPad or plan to pick up the new model that Apple announced yesterday (already on sale), the Zagg ProKeys delivers an elevated typing experience. Featuring a 2-part construction that pairs a protector case with a detachable keyboard folio, there’s backlit keys, Bluetooth connectivity, and slot to store away an Apple Pencil. Over 480 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

A great companion to your iPad or workstation overall for those who don’t want to go with the dedicated folio offering above would be the new Logitech Keys-To-Go. This keyboard arrives with a slim design and super-light build that is about as ideal as it gets for throwing in your backpack. Its $68 price tag also saves you some extra cash from the lead deal, too.

As we mentioned above, Apple’s all-new iPads are already on sale ahead of launching on Friday. You can score both the entry-level 10.2-inch offering that’ll pair with the lead Zagg keyboard, as well as the refreshed iPad mini with an edge-to-edge display for the first time. Get all of the details in our coverage right here.

Zagg ProKeys Wireless iPad Keyboard features:

Unleash the productive capabilities of your tablet with the Pro Keys wireless keyboard & detachable case. It has everything you need to make any surface an effective workspace. We’ve developed a Pro keyframe with smooth, precise key travel for fast, accurate touch typing. The case allows your stylus to attach magnetically to your iPad. And we’ve included all the extras for an ideal user experience including forward-facing speaker cutouts, backlit keys, and an adjustable stand.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!