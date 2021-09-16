Amazfit’s Bip S wearable packs an always-on display with 40-day battery life at low of $40

-
Fitness TrackerNeweggAmazfit
New low $40

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Amazfit via Newegg is offering its Bip S Smartwatch for $39.99 shipped. With a $70 list price at Amazon and $60 sale there right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $4.50 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Offering an insane 40 days of battery life on a single charge, this smartwatch is ready to last over a month between plugging in. When it does die? Just 2.5 hours of charging delivers another 40 days of use. There are 10 sport modes, built-in GPS, and even a heart rate monitor. Plus, Amazfit also built in an always-on display here so you don’t have to worry about waking the screen to see the time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this screen protector on Amazon. It’s available for $8, which is a bargain to keep your new investment protected. You’ll get six in the pack, and they’re easy to install. Designed to ward off scratches and help keep your display pristine, should the screen protector get scratched you can easily just replace it, instead of the smartwatch.

Do you have an Apple Watch? If so, check out this elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Stand, which is a great way to charge your wearable every night. It’s currently on sale for the first time this year, falling to $11 from its normal $14 going rate. That’s a 22% discount, making now a great time to pick it up.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.
  • 10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.
  • Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Newegg

Amazfit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Get creative with Creality’s Ender 3 3D Printer a...
Bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale fo...
Amazon Halo Band returns to low ahead of fall workouts ...
Garmin Lily Smartwatch returns to low for only second t...
Track your weight with HealthKit or Google Fit on Etekc...
Etekcity Apple Health and Google Fit-ready Smart Scale ...
Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat s...
Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple W...
Show More Comments

Related

Now Live!

New elago iPhone 13 cases now live with launch deals from $7.50: Silicone, MagSafe, more

From $7.50 Learn More

Razer’s new Huntsman V2/TKL deliver near-zero input latency + upgraded acoustics to your setup

New low

This 100-pound weight set will keep you fit during winter at under $99 shipped (Save 20%)

Under $99 Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees very first Amazon discount at $75 off

$75 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Car Launcher Pro, Codex of Victory, and more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

A 39-inch folding desk for $33 shipped? It doesn’t get much better than that (40% off)

$33 Learn More
36% off

Stack discounts to score GOOLOO’s 1200A/12V Car Jump Starter from $45 (New low, 36% off)

From $45 Learn More

Anker’s new PowerWave Select+ MagSafe charger sports a fabric and aluminum build