Amazfit’s Bip S wearable packs an always-on display with 40-day battery life at low of $40

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Amazfit via Newegg is offering its Bip S Smartwatch for $39.99 shipped. With a $70 list price at Amazon and $60 sale there right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $4.50 and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Offering an insane 40 days of battery life on a single charge, this smartwatch is ready to last over a month between plugging in. When it does die? Just 2.5 hours of charging delivers another 40 days of use. There are 10 sport modes, built-in GPS, and even a heart rate monitor. Plus, Amazfit also built in an always-on display here so you don’t have to worry about waking the screen to see the time. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this screen protector on Amazon. It’s available for $8, which is a bargain to keep your new investment protected. You’ll get six in the pack, and they’re easy to install. Designed to ward off scratches and help keep your display pristine, should the screen protector get scratched you can easily just replace it, instead of the smartwatch.

Do you have an Apple Watch? If so, check out this elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Stand, which is a great way to charge your wearable every night. It’s currently on sale for the first time this year, falling to $11 from its normal $14 going rate. That’s a 22% discount, making now a great time to pick it up.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.

10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.

Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

