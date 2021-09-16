elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Apple Watch Stand drops in price for first time this year at $11

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its W4 Apple Watch Stand to $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’d more typically pay $14, today’s offer amounts to the first notable price cut of the year at 22% off. Matching our previous mention from the holiday season last year, this is also the second-best price to date. Delivering some old school Apple vibes to your nightstand, this elago W4 stand provides a notable place to refuel your Apple Watch thanks to a colorful design inspired by the iMac G3. With support for Nightstand mode and a soft silicone build that won’t scratch your device, this is a great addition to your setup. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the retro Apple flair in favor of this even more affordable model from elago instead. Bringing this Apple Watch dock to your bedside table will only set you back $9, while still delivering Nightstand mode and a convenient place to refuel your wearable. It comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,600 customers.

Then don’t forget that you can currently save up to $60 on a selection of Apple Watch SE models. With Apple opting to not replace the more affordable wearable, this offering will still be front and center in the lineup over the next year. So if the Series 7 isn’t calling your name, the added savings are surely worth a look alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

elago W4 Apple Watch Stand features:

Works with all Apple Watch Series (1,2,3,4 and 5) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. This retro stand was designed to look like the old 1998 iMac. When you place your Apple Watch in the stand, enjoy the nostalgic feel of using an older Mac monitor. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

