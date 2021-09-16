Amazon all-time lows arrive on SanDisk 1TB microSD cards from $140 (Save 22%)

Update: Now down to $177.04 at Amazon.

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card for $179.99 shipped. Having dropped from $230, we normally track as high of a $250 going rate with today’s offer matching the all-time low that was last set over six months ago. Delivering up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, this microSD card is just as capable for using in a DSLR or action camera as it is for expanding the storage of your Nintendo Switch to hold even more digital games. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can get away with slower transfer rates than offered by the lead deal, we’re also tracking an Amazon discount on the 1TB SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card at $139.99. Matching our previous mention for the all-time low, you’re saving at least $40 here on a more affordable way to expand the storage pool. It delivers the same capacity as the featured offering, just with 120MB/s speeds. There’s also much of the same 4.8/5 star rating attached.

Regardless of which option you go with, a great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $17. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 3,800 having left a 4.6/5 star rating.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K UHD and Full HD Ready with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30). Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance

