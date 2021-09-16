Apple’s all-new 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad sees pre-order discount to $299

After seeing the new iPad mini go live with a launch discount earlier in the week, those planning to score the just-announced entry-level iPad can now also save. Walmart is now offering the 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB in both Space Gray and Silver for $299 shipped. Normally fetching $329, you’re looking at the best pre-order discount yet and a rare chance to pick up Apple’s latest without having to pay full price ahead of release.

Slated to drop next Friday, September 24, the newest entry to the entry-level iPad lineup arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, just with some notable improvements. For starters, there is a new A13 Bionic chip at the center of the experience which is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other iPad 2021 pre-orders:

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. This is a must-have for taking things to the next level, be it note taking, drawing, or just precision input, it’s a great way to round out the latest iPadOS experience from Apple.

iPad 2021 features:

  • Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • Up to 256GB storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi

