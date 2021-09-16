Aukey’s RGB Gaming Desk sees massive 50% cut to $80 all-time low, more from $40

Aukey is currently offering its 45-inch RGB Gaming Desk for $79.99 shipped when you apply code 50DEAL at checkout. Normally fetching $160, that code will slash 50% off and match our previous mention for the all-time low. Resting on a sturdy steel frame, Aukey’s RGB gaming desk comes decked out with a carbon fiber surface, dual cable grommets, a cupholder, and a headphone hook. And as the name implies, you’ll also find sleek RGB decals on the side with six unique lighting options to match the rest of your gear. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Looking for the perfect companion for your new gaming desk? We’re also tracking some solid savings on Aukey’s KM-G17 mechanical keyboard for $39.99 shipped when you use code KMG17. That’ll take 20% off the usual fare, marking the best available. Featuring Aukey’s tactile blue switches, you’ll have plenty of fun on the battlefield with dedicated macro keys, a media wheel, and customizable RGB trim lighting.

You can find even more upgrades for your battlestation in our best PC gaming deals guide. Earlier this week, in fact, we tracked a whole slew of discounts on everything from Logitech G PRO keyboards and mice to streaming gear and more, all starting at just $50. So if you love to game, or you’re already thinking ahead for the holiday season, our dedicated guide is a great place to start.

More on Aukey’s RGB gaming desk:

Sturdy PVC table surface is supported by a solid steel frame with up to 330 pounds of load-bearing capacity. T-shaped legs are designed for more stable support. 45” x 23.6” carbon fiber desktop, large PVC surface, and full mouse pad provides massive space for your gaming monitors, PC, laptop, gaming keyboard, and other gaming gear. The side panels come with easy-to-customize RGB lighting effects with 8 modes to take your gaming experience to a new level. Long-press the switch for 2 seconds to turn off the light.

