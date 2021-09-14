Score Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $50 (Up to 23% off)

-
Save now From $50

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Logitech G PRO gaming gear, with its Wireless Mechanical Keyboard leading the way at $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, this marks a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked just a few times before. Designed for eSports-level performance, the G PRO mechanical keyboard is headlined by GX Blue Click switches for a solid and tactile feel. You’ll also find per-key RGB backlighting complementing the compact tenkeyless body, with is backed by LIGHTSYNC software for added customization. And rounding out the notable features, we’ve got a USB passthrough and 12 programmable macro keys onboard. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,500 gamers. Find even more Logitech G PRO deals below the jump.

Other Logitech G PRO didcounts:

Looking for a more budget-friendly mechanical gaming keyboard? We’re still tracking some incredible savings on EVGA’s Z15 model with hot-swappable switches down to $50, plus a new all-time low of the HyperX Alloy FPS keyboard at 50% off. And to round out the rest of your battlestation, just head over to our dedicated gaming guide for all the latest deals on mice, streaming gear, and more.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

