Picture-perfect coffee awaits: These popular immersion blenders and whisks start at just $8

Amazon is offering the Betty Crocker Hand Blender for $17.69 Prime shipped. This usually goes for $25, with today’s solid 29% discount marking the lowest price we’ve tracked all year. Featuring a sleek, contemporary look, this hand blender is perfect for brewing up everything from smoothies to cafe-style coffee drinks in a flash. A 200W motor powers the stainless steel blades, with two different speed options for slicing and dicing or perfectly mixing up your protein shakes, matcha lattes, or whatever you fancy. It comes complete with a 600ml mixing beaker, and the blending shaft is both removable and dishwasher safe. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,300 customers. Head below for more options.

Just looking to add a little extra lightness to your morning joe? This popular electric whisk is great for making picturesque coffee beverages and rings up at just $7.93 Prime shipped. That’s down from about $11, marking the second-best price of the year. I see these used quite frequently to froth milk or cream without an expensive steamer wand. That way, you can create latte art, or just add some extra refinement to your fall favorites. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 28,000 coffee lovers.

Speaking of mixed drinks, did you see the deals we’re tracking on Mixology & Craft’s bartending kits from $20? My friends have a set like this donning their home bar, and the look it offers is just delightful. Plus, they make great gifts and come with a set of cocktail cards so you can start your mixology journey right away.

More on Betty Crocker’s Hand Blender:

This Betty Crocker two-speed hand blender with pulse action and 200-watts of peak power is ideal for a variety of blending tasks. Blend creamy soups and sauces right in the pot or prepare a smoothie in the 600 ml mixing beaker. It chops, purees, minces, and blends; it is perfect for whenever you want to avoid the hassle of transferring ingredients to a regular blender. The two-speed selections and pulse control let you adjust the settings to the task.

