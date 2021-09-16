Mixology and more bartender tool kits with wooden stands from $20 (Up to 35% off)

Mixology&Craft (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its 9-piece Bartender Kit with Stand in black for $23.17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $32, today’s deal is more than 25% off the going rate, within $2 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. A wonderful gift option or just to upgrade your home bar setup, it includes a nice wooden stand to house the matte black leak-proof cocktail shaker, some martini-style accessories, and a series of drink recipe cards. It is made of stainless steel alloy and is designed to both look great and make “professional-level mixology shockingly easy.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,800 Amazon customers.

More on the Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand:

This matte black bartending kit makes professional-level mixology shockingly easy. With all the essential bar accessories and leak-proof cocktail shaker, you won’t have to worry about any mess, spillage, or getting your measurements wrong. Our martini shaker set also comes with unique recipe cards for a fun cocktail mixing experience. Attracting your guest’s attention has never been so easy. With this stylish wooden stand, you’ll be able to proudly display your cocktail kit, upgrading your home decor.

