Save up to $70 on Apple Watch SE at new lows: GPS, Cellular, Nike+, more

-
AmazonApple
New lows $70 off

Amazon is now closing out the work week by launching a new Apple Watch SE sale, discounting a selection of models in the process. Shipping is free across the board and some of the discounts apply at checkout. With as much as $70 off the more affordable version of Apple’s latest wearable, you’re looking at new all-time lows that are $11 below our previous mention on everything from entry-level styles to GPS + Cellular offerings and more. B&H is also matching many offers on top of discounting Nike+ editions, too.

If you won’t be going with the new models that Apple unveils next week, taking advantage of these Apple Watch SE discounts is hard to beat. The more affordable package still delivers plenty of flagship features like a Retina OLED display, swim-proof design, and heart rate monitoring. Not to mention everything watchOS 7 will be bringing to the table this month. Note: Shipping is currently delayed until the end of the month, but locking in your order now still nets you the sale price.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

And to close out the week, our Apple guide is packed with discounts to take advantage of, too. Ranging from the latest M1 iPads to Apple Silicon-powered MacBooks and everything in-between, there are plenty of offers up for the taking.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New Amazon low takes $130 off OnePlus 9 Pro
Licheers’ popular phone and tablet stand folds in...
Anker’s Nebula Apollo portable Airplay projector ...
‘Tis the season for Funko Pop! 24-day Advent Cale...
This expansive 55-inch computer desk fits up to three m...
This 40-piece all-purpose tool kit just hit its second-...
These new Made for Amazon In-Wall Cable Management Kits...
Enjoy more of the fall weather with this 3-season sleep...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon lows

AirPods Pro see Labor Day discount to $190 (Reg. $249) + AirPods at $100

From $100 Learn More
Save now

Nike’s end of summer sale takes up to 40% off rarely discounted styles

40% off Learn More
Save $130

New Amazon low takes $130 off OnePlus 9 Pro

$939 Learn More
Save 50%

Licheers’ popular phone and tablet stand folds into its base, now just $7 (50% off)

$7 Learn More
Save 50%

ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 robot vacuum and mop plummets to new low of $101 (Reg. $200)

$101 Learn More
Save $60

Anker’s Nebula Apollo portable Airplay projector plummets to second-best price to date at $290

$290 Learn More
Save 33%

‘Tis the season for Funko Pop! 24-day Advent Calenders at lows of $40 (Reg. $60)

$40 Learn More
36% off

This expansive 55-inch computer desk fits up to three monitors: $70 (Save 36%, Amazon low)

$70 Learn More