Save up to $70 on Apple Watch SE at new lows: GPS, Cellular, Nike+, more

Amazon is now closing out the work week by launching a new Apple Watch SE sale, discounting a selection of models in the process. Shipping is free across the board and some of the discounts apply at checkout. With as much as $70 off the more affordable version of Apple’s latest wearable, you’re looking at new all-time lows that are $11 below our previous mention on everything from entry-level styles to GPS + Cellular offerings and more. B&H is also matching many offers on top of discounting Nike+ editions, too.

If you won’t be going with the new models that Apple unveils next week, taking advantage of these Apple Watch SE discounts is hard to beat. The more affordable package still delivers plenty of flagship features like a Retina OLED display, swim-proof design, and heart rate monitoring. Not to mention everything watchOS 7 will be bringing to the table this month. Note: Shipping is currently delayed until the end of the month, but locking in your order now still nets you the sale price.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

And to close out the week, our Apple guide is packed with discounts to take advantage of, too. Ranging from the latest M1 iPads to Apple Silicon-powered MacBooks and everything in-between, there are plenty of offers up for the taking.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!