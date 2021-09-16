eufyCam 2C Pro systems with HomeKit Secure Video are up to $80 off starting at $290

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its eufyCam 2C Pro 3-Cam Kit for $339.99 shipped. Usually you’d pay $420, with today’s offer taking $80 off the going rate in order to deliver the second-best price to date and lowest since April. You’ll also find the 2-camera kit for $289.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, down from $320. In either case, you’re looking at a compelling upgrade to your smart home security setup with two or three cameras in tow. Alongside 1080p recording and weather-resistant designs that can go 180 days before needing to be recharged, there’s HomeKit Secure Video support for integrating with the rest of your Siri setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 110 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more.

If you don’t want to have to worry about recharging the cameras every few months, using some of your savings to pick up one of Anker eufy’s solar panels is an easy recommendation at $60. Compatible with both of the featured bundles, as well as other cameras in the eufy ecosystem, this solar charger wires in to provide ongoing power to one of the cameras. Alongside a weather-resistant design, there’s also a 13-foot cable for ensuring you can mount the panel at the ideal spot without having to relocate the companion camera.

While you’ll find plenty of discounts over in our smart home guide, there are a pair of markdowns from earlier in the week that are worth resurfacing. Right now, both of the Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks are down to Amazon lows, delivering feature-packed builds and sleek designs in the process. Starting at $199, these are rare discounts on the premium offerings for those looking to bring the smart home tech to their front door.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!